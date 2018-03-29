The Marlins recalled Peters from Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Peters was initially slated to begin the season in New Orleans, but a rotation spot with the big club opened up for the young lefty after Dan Straily unexpectedly developed right forearm inflammation late in camp and was forced to the disabled list. Peters is slated to make his season debut Sunday versus the Cubs and should have ample opportunity to stake his claim to a permanent rotation spot with only Jose Urena, Straily and Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) seemingly assured starting roles with Miami when all are healthy.