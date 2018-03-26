Marlins' Dillon Peters: Reenters rotation conversation
Peters is scheduled to start the Marlins' exhibition Tuesday against the University of Miami and could use the outing as a springboard to a spot in the big club's Opening Day rotation, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Peters was seemingly removed from consideration for a starting role with Miami after he was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on March 16, but the complexion of the Miami rotation has changed dramatically since then. With Dan Straily (forearm) slated to open the season on the disabled list and the Marlins also losing rotation hopeful Justin Nicolino in a waiver claim by the Reds, there's little clarity in the starting ranks beyond Jose Urena, who will receive the Opening Day nod. By virtue of staying healthy this spring, Odrisamer Despaigne and Caleb Smith have the inside track on starting roles, but that still leaves one of two spots open for Peters to potentially fill. The Marlins are expected to cycle pitchers in and out of the rotation throughout the season to pinpoint the optimal staff, so Peters should get a look with the big club before long even if he ends up being bypassed in the first couple weeks of the campaign.
