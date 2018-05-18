Marlins' Dillon Peters: Returns to majors
The Marlins recalled Peters from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Peters was optioned to Triple-A in early May after posting a 6.31 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 25.2 innings for the Marlins. The 25-year-old began the season in the starting rotation but is likely slated for a long-relief bullpen role this time around.
