Marlins' Dillon Peters: Roughed up in short start
Peters surrendered eight runs on nine hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.
Peters managed to work three scoreless innings during Sunday's contest, but a two-out walk to the opposing pitcher started a parade of hits leading to eight runs that led to his departure without completing the frame. The short outing skyrocketed his ERA to 5.40 on the season, though he did manage to strike out four before exiting. Peters' next scheduled start arrives Saturday on the road at Arizona.
More News
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Gets no-decision despite quality start Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Drops first MLB decision•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Tosses seven scoreless innings in MLB debut•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Called up for Friday start•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Lined up for MLB debut Friday•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Out with broken thumb•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...