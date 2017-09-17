Peters surrendered eight runs on nine hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Peters managed to work three scoreless innings during Sunday's contest, but a two-out walk to the opposing pitcher started a parade of hits leading to eight runs that led to his departure without completing the frame. The short outing skyrocketed his ERA to 5.40 on the season, though he did manage to strike out four before exiting. Peters' next scheduled start arrives Saturday on the road at Arizona.