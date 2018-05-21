Peters was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Peters was sent back to the minors in order to open up a spot on the roster for Odrisamer Despaigne, who was reinstated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old southpaw didn't make an appearance during his brief stint with the Marlins. He'll rejoin the Baby Cakes' rotation, where he'll serve as organizational pitching depth.

More News
Our Latest Stories