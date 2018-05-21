Peters was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Peters was sent back to the minors in order to open up a spot on the roster for Odrisamer Despaigne, who was reinstated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old southpaw didn't make an appearance during his brief stint with the Marlins. He'll rejoin the Baby Cakes' rotation, where he'll serve as organizational pitching depth.