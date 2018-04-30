Marlins' Dillon Peters: Stays in majors for now
Peters will remain in the majors as a long relief option for now, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
There was an expectation that Peters would be sent back to the minors as a corresponding move to Dan Straily's activation from the disabled list, though the Marlins opted to make a different move. Despite this, manager Don Mattingly reiterated that the Marlins prefer the southpaw in a starting role, so he'll likely find his way back in Triple-A soon if a big-league rotation spot doesn't open up. In five starts for Miami this season, Peters has a 5.84 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP.
