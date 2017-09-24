Peters allowed five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out a single batter through four innings during Saturday's win over Arizona. He didn't factor into the decision.

This was the fifth start of the season for Peters, and he's now allowed 18 runs through 18.2 innings through his past four outings. The 25-year-old lefty is up to a 6.31 ERA, and 1.75 WHIP for the season, so his fantasy appeal is extremely limited at this stage of the game. Peters projects to make his final start of the season against Atlanta at Marlins Park.