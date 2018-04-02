Marlins' Dillon Peters: Tosses six shutout innings in win
Peters (1-0) tossed six shutout innings while earning the win Sunday against the Cubs, allowing five hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Peters made his season debut after joining the club up from Triple-A New Orleans, tossing a gem as he kept a capable Cubs lineup off balance. He threw 63 percent of his pitches for strikes and got eight groundball outs. Peters' strong showing in this one should earn him another go in the rotation next Sunday against the Red Sox, when he will look to stake his claim to a permanent spot.
