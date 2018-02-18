Peters will start the Marlins' Grapefruit League opener Friday against the Cardinals, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Peters is one of about a dozen pitchers auditioning this spring for a spot in a Miami rotation that lacks any true Opening Day locks beyond Dan Straily and Jose Urena. As a result, the lefty, who is scheduled to toss two innings Friday, may need to distinguish himself during his Grapefruit League outings in order to gain separation from the rest of the pack. After delivering sub-2.00 ERAs across stops at High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville last season, Peters earned the call to the big leagues in September and made six starts for the Marlins, registering a 5.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 31.1 innings.