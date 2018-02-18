Marlins' Dillon Peters: Vying for rotation spot
Peters will start the Marlins' Grapefruit League opener Friday against the Cardinals, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Peters is one of about a dozen pitchers auditioning this spring for a spot in a Miami rotation that lacks any true Opening Day locks beyond Dan Straily and Jose Urena. As a result, the lefty, who is scheduled to toss two innings Friday, may need to distinguish himself during his Grapefruit League outings in order to gain separation from the rest of the pack. After delivering sub-2.00 ERAs across stops at High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville last season, Peters earned the call to the big leagues in September and made six starts for the Marlins, registering a 5.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 31.1 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Earns first career win•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Surrenders five runs in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Roughed up in short start•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Gets no-decision despite quality start Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Drops first MLB decision•
-
Marlins' Dillon Peters: Tosses seven scoreless innings in MLB debut•
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...
-
Fantasy baseball: Top 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Starting Pitcher Regression Candidates
Heath Cummings explains the signs he's looking for when he puts together his 2018 starting...
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....