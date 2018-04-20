Peters (2-2) was tagged with the loss in Miami's 12-3 defeat to Milwaukee on Thursday, giving up four earned runs on three hits in 4.2 innings, with five walks and four strikeouts.

After a strong showing against the Pirates in his last start, Peters struggled with his control in this loss to the Brewers - the second time in four starts this year he's failed to record more strikeouts than walks. He does have two quality starts to his name in his other two outings, but the inconsistent command he's demonstrated to this point make him a risky streaming option.