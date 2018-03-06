Marlins' Dillon Peters: Workload under watch this season
Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Peters' workload would be monitored carefully this season, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
One of the top arms in a farm system lacking in high-impact pitching talent, Peters reached the big leagues last September and delivered uneven results over his six outings. Though he finished with a 5.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 31.1 innings, Peters displayed a knack for generating groundballs, a skill that could earn him a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day rotation. If that's the case, the Marlins won't count on the 25-year-old to work deep into his starts following a season in which he covered only 94.1 frames across four levels while missing two months due to injury. From a fantasy standpoint, the workload limitations are probably less of a concern for Peters than his lack of strikeout stuff, which render him a low-ceiling option even in NL-only settings.
