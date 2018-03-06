Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Monday that Peters' workload would be monitored carefully this season, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

One of the top arms in a farm system lacking in high-impact pitching talent, Peters reached the big leagues last September and delivered uneven results over his six outings. Though he finished with a 5.17 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 31.1 innings, Peters displayed a knack for generating groundballs, a skill that could earn him a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day rotation. If that's the case, the Marlins won't count on the 25-year-old to work deep into his starts following a season in which he covered only 94.1 frames across four levels while missing two months due to injury. From a fantasy standpoint, the workload limitations are probably less of a concern for Peters than his lack of strikeout stuff, which render him a low-ceiling option even in NL-only settings.