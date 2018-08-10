Rucinski (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Rucinski will rejoin the active roster after spending the past month on the shelf due to a right groin strain. In a corresponding move, the club placed Kyle Barraclough (back) on the DL. Through 13 appearances with the Marlins this year, Rucinski has logged a 3.12 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 14 strikeouts across 17.1 innings of relief.

