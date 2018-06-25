Rucinski (2-1) allowed three runs in 2.2 innings Sunday, yielding five hits and a walk in a 8-5 win over Colorado. He gave up a home run and struck out one.

Rucinski came in during the second inning after starter Caleb Smith left due to a shoulder injury. It wasn't a great performance by any means, but Miami's offense did enough work to give the 29-year-old a win. Rucinski owns a 4.63 ERA in 11.2 innings this season.