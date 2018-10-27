Rucinski was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday and will become a free agent at the conclusion of the season, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Across 32 appearances for the Marlins this past year, Rucinski posted a 4.33 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with a 27:13 K:BB in 35.1 innings. He also spent some time down at the Triple-A level and missed a month of action with a groin strain. The 30-year-old has bounced around teams the past few years, and will likely join a fourth different organization in the past four years when he finds a new home this offseason.