Marlins' Drew Rucinski: Signs with Marlins
Rucinski agreed to a minor-league contract with Miami on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Rucinski spent a majority of the 2017 season with Triple-A Rochester in the Twins' system, posting a 2.57 ERA and 1.02 WHIP while compiling a 57:10 K:BB. During just two appearances in the majors, the right-hander allowed 10 hits and five earned runs in 4.1 innings of relief. Looking forward, he will likely begin the year in the minors while serving as organizational depth for the club.
