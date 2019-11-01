Steckenrider (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Steckenrider isn't necessarily healthy, but players can't remain on the injured list over the offseason. He expected to be ready for the start of spring training after having his elbow scoped in early August, though whether he meets that target won't become clear until later in the offseason.

