Steckenrider (4-4) was charged with a blown save and a loss Friday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while recording just two outs. He struck out one.

Steckenrider took over for Kyle Barraclough with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and a 5-1 lead. After getting the first batter he faced to strike out, Steckenrider walked in a run before serving up a go-ahead grand slam to Justin Smoak. He's now allowed five runs while recording just two outs over his last two appearances, raising his ERA from 3.34 to 4.08 -- the highest it's been since early June. The right-hander has converted just one of three save chances since entering the ninth-inning mix earlier in August.