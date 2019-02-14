Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Expected to split closer's role
Steckenrider is a frontrunner to split the closer's role in 2019, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Southpaw Adam Conley was also mentioned as a candidate for saves, while newcomer Sergio Romo -- the team's most experienced endgame option -- also figures to remain in the conversation. Manager Don Mattingly said the Marlins are expected to take a flexible approach to the ninth inning in 2019, using matchups to determine who takes the ball. Steckenrider compiled five saves to go with a 3.90 ERA and 10.3 K/9 across 64.2 innings last season.
