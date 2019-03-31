Steckenrider struck out one in a perfect ninth inning during Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rockies.

Sergio Romo and Adam Conley both got deployed in the seventh inning when the Marlins' lead was only 5-3, perhaps giving a glimpse into how manager Don Mattingly plans to use his three-headed closer committee to begin the season. If Steckenrider is the ninth-inning guy instead of one of the highest-leverage guys, that would potentially give him the inside track on a majority of whatever save chances Miami can generate. What he does with those chances, of course, remains to be seen.