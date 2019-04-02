Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Gets drilled in non-save situation
Steckenrider (0-1) took the loss after allowing four runs in the ninth inning during Monday's loss to the Mets. He allowed three hits and struck out two.
Steckenrider entered a tied game in the ninth inning and things unraveled quickly. After an Amed Rosario RBI single, Pete Alonso clobbered a three-run shot to give the Mets a four-run lead. The 28-year-old won't warrant many save opportunities with performances like this one.
