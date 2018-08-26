Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Grabs save Saturday
Steckenrider gave up a solo home run but still managed to record the save Saturday against the Braves.
Steckenrider allowed a leadoff home run to Dansby Swanson but retired the next three batters to record his second save of the season. It was his first since Kyle Barraclough was removed from the role earlier in August, so even if Steckenrider becomes the primary closer for the Marlins, he isn't likely to rack up many saves prior to season's end. However, he has allowed four earned runs across his last eight innings, so it's unclear whether he will be fully trusted with the role.
