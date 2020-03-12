Play

Steckenrider has a 16.88 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 3:3 K:BB through 2.2 spring innings.

The Marlins were hoping the right-hander could fill a key role in the bullpen this season after an injury-plagued 2019, but so far this spring Steckenrider has done little to suggest he's ready for high-leverage work. Unless he's able to turn things around over the next couple of weeks, he could begin the season out of the late-inning mix, ceding hold opportunities to the likes of Yimi Garcia and Brad Boxberger.

