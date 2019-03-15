Steckenrider tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

It's about the only positive outing the right-hander has had this spring. Steckenrider's 11.81 ERA and 2:4 K:BB through 5.1 innings are downright brutal, and while he's expected to be in the closer mix alongside Adam Conley and possibly Sergio Romo to begin the season, Steckenrider might need to string together a couple more clean appearances before camp breaks to hang onto that assignment.

