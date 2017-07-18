Steckenrider was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Steckenrider's demotion clears a spot on the active roster for Adam Conley, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Phillies. The right-handed Steckenrider made five appearances out of the bullpen during his latest stint with the big club, giving up one run over 4.1 innings and striking out five.