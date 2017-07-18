Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Heads back to Triple-A
Steckenrider was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Steckenrider's demotion clears a spot on the active roster for Adam Conley, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Phillies. The right-handed Steckenrider made five appearances out of the bullpen during his latest stint with the big club, giving up one run over 4.1 innings and striking out five.
More News
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Records first big-league win Monday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Back to the majors•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Sent back to minors•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Recalled from New Orleans•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Returns to minors•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...