Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Humbled by Braves on Thursday
Steckenrider was charged with six runs on four hits and two walks in only one-third of an inning during Thursday's loss to the Braves.
Entering the game with one on and one out in the sixth inning, the right-hander got Jose Bautista to pop up before everything fell apart, as two walks (one intentional) led to an Ozzie Albies grand slam, followed by a two-run shot off Freddie Freeman's bat. Steckenrider's ERA ballooned from 1.08 to 4.24 as a result of the disastrous outing, but he's only been scored upon in two of his 18 appearances with Thursday's homers being the first two he's served up this season, and his 23:5 K:BB in 17 innings remains strong.
More News
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up fourth hold Saturday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Unavailable Wednesday with undisclosed ailment•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up first win Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Strikes out side Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Strong start to season•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up first spring save Saturday•
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...