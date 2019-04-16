Steckenrider struck out one and gave up a solo home run in an inning of relief during Monday's loss to the Cubs.

The Marlins were already down 5-2 when he entered the game, so the right-hander didn't make things much worse, but it was still another shaky outing. Steckenrider is still nominally in the closer mix, but he's blown his only save opportunity so far and has served up four homers in eight innings, leading to a 7.88 ERA. If he can't find a way to keep the ball in the park, manager Don Mattingly will have a hard time trusting him with the game on the line.