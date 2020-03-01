Steckenrider struck out one and gave up a solo home run in an inning of work Saturday, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander was not only making his spring debut, he was seeing his first game action since a brief High-A rehab appearance last August, as he missed most of 2019 with an elbow injury that eventually required minor surgery. Steckenrider appears to be fully recovered, and he's expected to open the season as part of the Marlins' set-up crew behind presumed closer Brandon Kintzler.