Steckenrider recorded the final out of Saturday's 5-1 win over the Reds to pick up his fifth save of the season.

Adam Conley began the ninth inning, but after giving up a couple of two-out hits the southpaw made way for Steckenrider, who needed only four pitches to get Curt Casali to ground out. Steckenrider has now converted all three of his save chances in September, and he'll likely head into 2019 with a tenuous hold on the Marlins' closing role.