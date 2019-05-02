Steckenrider walked one and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday to record his third hold of the season in a win over Cleveland.

The right-hander has been erratic to begin the year, but Steckenrider may be finding his form, posting a 4.26 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through 6.1 innings over his last seven appearances with all three of his holds. He's also been taken deep twice in that stretch, though, and until he becomes less vulnerable to the long ball, the 28-year-old will be a volatile fantasy option despite his strikeout upside.