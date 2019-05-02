Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Notches third hold
Steckenrider walked one and struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday to record his third hold of the season in a win over Cleveland.
The right-hander has been erratic to begin the year, but Steckenrider may be finding his form, posting a 4.26 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB through 6.1 innings over his last seven appearances with all three of his holds. He's also been taken deep twice in that stretch, though, and until he becomes less vulnerable to the long ball, the 28-year-old will be a volatile fantasy option despite his strikeout upside.
More News
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Long ball issues continue•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Gets drilled in non-save situation•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Finishes win over Rockies•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Used in non-save situation•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Having rough spring•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Expected to split closer's role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...