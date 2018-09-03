Steckenrider picked up his third save of the season Monday against the Phillies, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

It was a nice bounce-back effort from Steckenrider, who allowed five runs while recording just two outs in his previous two outings. The right-hander needed just 16 pitches -- 11 of which were strikes -- to sit down the Phillies in order to secure the victory. Steckenrider is Miami's top option for saves at the moment, but he's not an ideal reliever to rely on in terms of fantasy value given team context and his 4.01 ERA on the season.