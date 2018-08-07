Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Option for saves
Steckenrider is a candidate to pick up saves with Kyle Barraclough being removed from the closer's role.
Manager Don Mattingly opted to remove Barraclough from his ninth inning role after a string of poor outings, though he declined to name a replacement, instead suggesting that he'll move forward with a closer-by-committee approach. Steckenrider appears to be the most likely candidate to see save chances with Barraclough temporarily out of the picture, seeing as he leads the team with 18 holds to go with a solid 3.42 ERA and 10.1 K/9 through 50 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up first save of season Saturday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Humbled by Braves on Thursday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up fourth hold Saturday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Unavailable Wednesday with undisclosed ailment•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up first win Tuesday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Strikes out side Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...