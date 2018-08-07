Steckenrider is a candidate to pick up saves with Kyle Barraclough being removed from the closer's role.

Manager Don Mattingly opted to remove Barraclough from his ninth inning role after a string of poor outings, though he declined to name a replacement, instead suggesting that he'll move forward with a closer-by-committee approach. Steckenrider appears to be the most likely candidate to see save chances with Barraclough temporarily out of the picture, seeing as he leads the team with 18 holds to go with a solid 3.42 ERA and 10.1 K/9 through 50 innings.