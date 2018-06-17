Steckenrider picked up the save Saturday against the Orioles, allowing one walk in an otherwise clean ninth inning.

The Marlins turned to Steckenrider with regular closer Kyle Barraclough unavailable after working four of the previous five games, and the right-hander needed just 14 pitches to lock down his first save of the season. He issued a leadoff walk to Corban Joseph but swiftly ended things from there with a double play and a fly out. Steckenrider now owns a respectable 3.66 ERA and 40:15 K:BB across 32 innings of work this season and should continue to see the occasional save opportunity when Barraclough is unavailable.