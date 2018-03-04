Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up first spring save Saturday
Steckenrider walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to collect his first save of the spring in a Grapefruit League win over the Mets.
Early-spring saves typically don't mean anything, as lineups are filled with scrubs by the end of the game, but given the Marlins' bullpen situation it's at least worth noting that manager Don Mattingly chose to have Steckenrider close things out rather than get him work earlier in the day. Veteran Brad Ziegler headed into the spring as the team's projected closer, but if Mattingly likes what he sees from Steckenrider in the role -- or from his fellow flamethrower Kyle Barraclough, for that matter -- a switch before Opening Day is not off the table.
More News
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Set for high-leverage innings•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Earns first career save•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Returns to Miami•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Records first big-league win Monday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Back to the majors•
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....