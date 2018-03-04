Steckenrider walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to collect his first save of the spring in a Grapefruit League win over the Mets.

Early-spring saves typically don't mean anything, as lineups are filled with scrubs by the end of the game, but given the Marlins' bullpen situation it's at least worth noting that manager Don Mattingly chose to have Steckenrider close things out rather than get him work earlier in the day. Veteran Brad Ziegler headed into the spring as the team's projected closer, but if Mattingly likes what he sees from Steckenrider in the role -- or from his fellow flamethrower Kyle Barraclough, for that matter -- a switch before Opening Day is not off the table.