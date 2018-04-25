Steckenrider recorded his first win of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers, striking out one in a perfect eighth inning.

The right-hander has been impressive so far in 2018, and he now sports a 1.54 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB through 11.2 innings to go along with a win and three holds. Brad Ziegler continues to maintain a shaky grip on the closing job in Miami, but Steckenrider is keeping himself firmly in the conversation should the Marlins decide to make a change.