Steckenrider hit a batter in a scoreless eighth inning Saturday to collect his fourth hold of the season in a 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Kyle Barraclough, and not Brad Ziegler, worked the ninth inning in this one, and manager Don Mattingly's statements after the game made it unclear whether this was due to Ziegler being injured or ill, or simply because he's losing faith in the veteran closer. If it's the latter case it looks like Barraclough might get first crack at closing duty in Ziegler's place, but his 5.4 BB/9 on the season and career 5.5 BB/9 could make him a volatile option in his own right. Steckenrider, who now has a 1.42 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB through 12.2 innings, remains the most dependable of the three relievers, and he could yet get his turn in save situations.