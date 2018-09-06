Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up fourth save
Steckenrider gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Phillies.
He's maintaining a tenuous hold on the Marlins' closer job, converting two straight save chances to begin September after coughing up seven runs and blowing one save over his final four appearances in August. Steckenrider's 70:25 K:BB through 59.1 innings on the season is strong, but his 3.94 ERA reflects his inconsistency.
More News
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Notches third save Monday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Blows save, takes loss•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Stuck with loss on unearned run•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Grabs save Saturday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Option for saves•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up first save of season Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...