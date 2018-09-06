Steckenrider gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Phillies.

He's maintaining a tenuous hold on the Marlins' closer job, converting two straight save chances to begin September after coughing up seven runs and blowing one save over his final four appearances in August. Steckenrider's 70:25 K:BB through 59.1 innings on the season is strong, but his 3.94 ERA reflects his inconsistency.