Steckenrider worked a perfect top of the 10th inning Monday against the Phillies and was rewarded with his first major-league win when Dee Gordon hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom half of the frame.

He's been used sparingly since being called back up in early July, but Steckenrider now has a 2.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB in 4.1 innings during his most recent big-league stint. If the Marlins trade away the likes of A.J. Ramos and David Phelps at the deadline, the 26-year-old rookie could find himself in a more high-leverage role over the final weeks of the season.