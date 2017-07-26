Steckenrider was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The Marlins needed reinforcements for their bullpen when Kyle Barraclough (shoulder) landed on the disabled list Wednesday. Steckenrider will head to the big leagues to take his spot on the active roster, but even though he possesses a 3.52 ERA along with his stellar showings in the minors, he likely won't get anywhere near the high-leverage innings in which Barraclough appeared.