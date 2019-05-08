Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Sent to injured list
Steckenrider was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to right elbow inflammation, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
It's unclear when the issue cropped up or how long it will keep Steckenrider sidelined at this point. The move is retroactive to Monday, making the right-hander eligible to return May 16, should he prove ready. In the meantime, look for a combination of Adam Conley, Nick Anderson and Tayron Guerrero to hold down primary setup duties while Steckenrider is on the mend. Jose Quijada was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans in a corresponding move.
