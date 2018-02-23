Steckenrider seems to be third in line for closing duties, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Incumbent Brad Ziegler is expected to act as the closer to start the season, and Kyle Barraclough appears to be next in line. Steckenrider has plenty to call home about as well, though. The 27-year-old got his first taste of the big leagues last season, and he managed to produce a solid 2.34 ERA to go with a 54:18 K:BB in 34.2 frames. If Ziegler and Barraclough get hurt or falter, Steckenrider would likely get a chance to close.