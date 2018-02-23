Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Set for high-leverage innings
Steckenrider seems to be third in line for closing duties, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Incumbent Brad Ziegler is expected to act as the closer to start the season, and Kyle Barraclough appears to be next in line. Steckenrider has plenty to call home about as well, though. The 27-year-old got his first taste of the big leagues last season, and he managed to produce a solid 2.34 ERA to go with a 54:18 K:BB in 34.2 frames. If Ziegler and Barraclough get hurt or falter, Steckenrider would likely get a chance to close.
More News
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Earns first career save•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Returns to Miami•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Records first big-league win Monday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Back to the majors•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Sent back to minors•
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....