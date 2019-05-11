Steckenrider (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Steckenrider landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right elbow inflammation, but there hadn't been any indication at that time that he was due for such a lengthy absence. He'll now be ineligible to return before July 5. The move makes room on the 40-man roster for Harold Ramirez, whose contract was selected in a corresponding move.

