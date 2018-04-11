Steckenrider struck out the side in a perfect seventh inning during Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Mets.

The score was tied 4-4 when the 27-year-old entered the game, and he was briefly in line for the win when the Marlins scored twice in the bottom of the inning before Kyle Barraclough and Brad Ziegler fell apart after him. Steckenrider has yet to allow a run in six appearances, and his 7:1 K:BB in 5.2 innings marks him as by far the most effective Miami reliever out of the gate. If Ziegler (7.94 ERA, 1.59 WHIP) continues to stumble, Steckenrider could get a chance to close.