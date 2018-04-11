Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Strikes out side Tuesday
Steckenrider struck out the side in a perfect seventh inning during Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Mets.
The score was tied 4-4 when the 27-year-old entered the game, and he was briefly in line for the win when the Marlins scored twice in the bottom of the inning before Kyle Barraclough and Brad Ziegler fell apart after him. Steckenrider has yet to allow a run in six appearances, and his 7:1 K:BB in 5.2 innings marks him as by far the most effective Miami reliever out of the gate. If Ziegler (7.94 ERA, 1.59 WHIP) continues to stumble, Steckenrider could get a chance to close.
More News
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Strong start to season•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Picks up first spring save Saturday•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Set for high-leverage innings•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Earns first career save•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Returns to Miami•
-
Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Heads back to Triple-A•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...