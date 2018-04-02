Steckenrider allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning during Sunday's 6-0 win over the Cubs.

The power righty has looked very good to begin the season, posting a 0.00 ERA and 4:1 K:BB through 2.2 innings over three appearances. Marlins closer Brad Ziegler is already looking shaky, but based on his usage so far, manager Don Mattingly seems to prefer Steckenrider in a high-leverage setup role, which might mean Kyle Barraclough would get the first chance to replace Ziegler in save situations if the manager decides to make a change. Both younger pitchers are worth rostering in leagues where high-K relievers have value, but fantasy GMs specifically looking for saves should note that Steckenrider appears to be third in line.

