Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Stuck with loss on unearned run
Steckenrider gave up one unearned run on two hits in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday in Boston. He recorded just two outs and was charged with the loss.
He came in to pitch the bottom of the ninth inning in a 7-7 tie, but JT Riddle threw away a potential double-play ball that allowed the winning run to score. Steckenrider still seems like the Marlins reliever to own after this outing, but it's not an ideal team to rely on for fantasy value from the relief corps.
