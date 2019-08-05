Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Suffers setback during rehab outing
Steckenrider was pulled off his rehab assignment at High-A Jupiter after experiencing renewed soreness in his right elbow, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Sidelined since early May with the elbow injury, Steckenrider kicked off his minor-league assignment Thursday, working a scoreless inning in his appearance for Jupiter. Due to his lengthy layoff, Steckenrider was expected to require several more outings in the minors before coming off the 60-day injured list, but this latest setback could now push back any potential return until September.
