Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: To miss rest of season
Steckenrider had his right elbow scoped by Dr. James Andrews and will miss the remainder of the season, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
The hope is that he will be 100 percent healthy for the start of spring training next year. The 28-year-old righty logged a 6.28 ERA in 14.1 innings before his elbow started barking.
