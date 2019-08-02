Marlins' Drew Steckenrider: Tosses scoreless rehab inning
Steckenrider (elbow) allowed one hit in one scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with High-A Jupiter on Thursday.
Steckenrider has been on the shelf since early May with an elbow injury, but continues to work his way back from the 60-day injured list. It'll likely still be several weeks until he returns to the major-league bullpen, but Thursday's successful outing was an encouraging milestone in his recovery.
