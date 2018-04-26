Steckenrider was unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers due to an undisclosed ailment, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear at this point, but more will hopefully be known once he's further evaluated during the team's off-day Thursday. Steckenrider, who is one of the Marlins' top bullpen arms, last pitched Tuesday against the Dodgers, striking out one in a scoreless inning of work.