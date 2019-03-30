Steckenrider walked one batter in a scoreless inning during Friday's loss to the Rockies.

Entering the game in the eighth inning with the Marlins down 2-1, Steckenrider had his usual trouble finding the plate, throwing only seven of 14 pitches for strikes. The team's closer picture got no clearer in this one, as manager Don Mattingly used all three of his presumed save options in non-save situations -- Adam Conley allowed the go-ahead run in the seventh to take the loss, while Sergio Romo got hammered in the ninth. Consider all three only as supplementary sources of saves at best until one of them emerges from the pack.

