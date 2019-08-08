Steckenrider will visit Dr. James Andrews regarding renewed elbow soreness following a setback during a rehab outing, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Steckenrider was pulled from his rehab assignment for High-A Jupiter and is awaiting a diagnosis on his elbow discomfort. The 28-year-old right-hander has been inactive since early May -- he owns an 0-2 record with a 6.28 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 14.1 innings pitched.

